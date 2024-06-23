Non-Alcoholic Drink And Cheese Pairings That Everyone Can Enjoy

Besides tasting notes, fat content can also impact how different beverages pair with different cheeses. Cody Goldstein notes, "A nice and creamy cheese does really well with coffee. The richness is offset by the acidic coffee, and the robust flavors from the beans seem to really mesh well with the high-fat content of the cheeses." The more fat a cheese has, the richer the flavor tends to be. Pairing your cheese with something bitter, like coffee, can help balance those creamy, fatty flavors and prevent the cheese from sticking to your palate.

"In particular, a great shot of espresso works really well with funky-style cheese," notes Goldstein. Espresso has an even more concentrated flavor, so this could work well for a cheese that's both ripe and creamy, such as camembert. Or, you could play around with something like simple sparkling water. The effervescence of the beverage can also help to cleanse the palate and cut through rich, fatty, strong-flavored cheeses, much like how champagne can do so in a more traditional wine and cheese pairing.

Lastly, don't forget about balancing out your cheese and drinks with a bit of crunch! "A good cracker will also be crucial to the ultimate bite and sip," notes Goldstein. This creates a balance of texture, fat, and flavor that leads to a winning combo, even if you're passing on the booze.