Alton Brown's Top Tip For Crispier Wings Starts With Steam

Homemade pizza is almost shockingly easy to make, and there are few things that go with pizza better than chicken wings. Those, however, are a little more complicated, and while there are plenty of tricks that will allow you to seriously upgrade your chicken wings, it can still be a bit challenging to get them to come out as crispy as they do at a restaurant. While the absolute best method for cooking wings is one that you can do at home, deep frying can be relentlessly messy and takes a long time — especially if you're using a single pot on the stove to make a few dozen wings. But there's good news: The oven can definitely be an option for some deliciously crispy wings, thanks to one of Alton Brown's brilliant cooking hacks.

Brown adds extra steps to his wing recipe, and don't worry, it's not going to add much active time onto your meal prep. He suggests steaming your wings before baking them, and there's a neat bit of cooking science here as to why this works. Not only does it help make those wings nice and crispy, but since it's a step that you're adding at the beginning — before you even think about adding sauce — this works with any flavor of chicken wing you can imagine. Whether you want to get creative with some garlic ginger chicken wings or go for some sweet maple-glazed wings, this method is there for you.