The Absolute Best Mocktails To Pair With Your Cheese Plate

Cocktails are great, but sometimes, for whatever reason, you'd prefer to avoid alcohol, and such is the moment for mocktails. There's no end to the variety available here, from refreshing summer mocktails to mocktails for the holiday season. There's even some fascinating science behind store-bought mocktails. But when you've got variety like this, it presents an issue: How do you pair mocktails with food? In particular, how do you pair them with something like a cheese plate?

Luckily, Cody Goldstein, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Muddling Memories (with an Instagram page showcasing many impressive mocktails) is here to provide some advice on the subject. Goldstein has a few recommendations, but they all come down to the same basic idea that lives at the heart of all food pairings and many recipes: You want drinks and cheese that complement each other's natural qualities. Depending on how funky your cheese is, you might want a different drink than you would for a more mild cheese — but both instances call for light, refreshing drinks that don't overpower the cheese.