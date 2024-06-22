Avoid Pairing These Non-Alcoholic Drinks With Your Cheese Plate At All Costs

When entertaining friends and family, non-alcoholic beverage options ensure that every guest can enjoy a tasty drink to complement any foods you're serving. And much like food pairings with alcohol, you must also exercise caution when pairing cheese with your mocktail selection. For insight, Daily Meal reached out to Cody Goldstein, founder of Muddling Memories, an innovative company that develops unique drink recipes for a variety of clients. This esteemed mixologist can also be found on Instagram, which features some of his intriguing creations.

According to Goldstein, doubling up on dairy is a major no-no. The mixologist explains, "Something like a latte or milkshake would just be too overwhelming on the dairy front for anyone's palate." Based on this advice, focus on light and refreshing beverages when reviewing mocktail recipes that everyone will love. For example, citrus-based mocktails might be a good selection because the bright acidity of citrus can counterbalance the heaviness of the cheese. Of course, flavor is another factor to consider when working out pairings.