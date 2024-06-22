The Top 2 Tips To Remember When Buying Heirloom Tomatoes

Heirloom tomatoes are pricy. The high cost of heirloom tomatoes has nothing to do with their interesting colors or unique shapes. These fruits are expensive because they taste better than those grown in large numbers for commercial sale. That is because the seeds they are grown from can be anywhere from 25 to 50 years old or older in some cases. For this reason, you want to take great care when picking them out, or you may as well put your money straight in the garbage. The first tip you want to remember when picking yours out to purchase is to pay attention to an heirloom tomato's skin; secondly, make sure it isn't overripe.

The skin of these tomatoes is notably thinner than those grown commercially. That means they are easier to bruise, whether that happens in transit or from people picking them up and pressing on them with their fingers too firmly. Press too hard on these babies, and you will leave a mark and cause them to bruise.