The Onions You Should Always Use If A Recipe Doesn't Specify

If you don't have any yellow onions on hand, but you have a red or white onion in the kitchen, don't stress too much about whether your recipe will come out okay. All storage onions — that is, yellow, red, and white onions — can be used pretty interchangeably in any recipe and behave similarly when they're cooked. The only difference between them are the colors, of course, and some subtle flavor variations.

White onions look whiter than yellow onions, are typically a little larger, and they have thinner skins. They're also slightly sweeter than yellows when they're raw, which makes them ideal for slicing and serving on salads and cut up into fresh sauces and salsas like pico de gallo. Red onions have a strong, sweet, and spicy flavor and are excellent served raw on top of a burger or diced for ceviche. Their sweet qualities make them ideal for pickling, as well.

As for sweet onions, these seasonal treats are much milder than yellow onions and they don't like to be stored for very long. Eat them while they're fresh raw in a salad, or grill a few slices for your next cookout. Also, if a recipe calls for Spanish onions, these are just a subtype of yellow onions that are a bit sweeter than their mainstream brethren. If you can only find yellow onions, just use an extra if they're small so that you get the same volume as you would with a larger Spanish onion.