The Main Difference Between Spanish And Yellow Onions

Onions are one of the most versatile and ubiquitous ingredients in cooking. Though some cultures make more use of them than others, onions are one of those things you'll still see eaten and enjoyed pretty much everywhere. But if you think one type of onion is pretty much the same as any other, you are way, way off the mark — as evidenced by the fact that vidalia onions were once one of the most highly-prized crops in Europe. This is pretty obvious when it comes to comparing red onions to white onions (one is white while the other is a bright, screaming purple), but it goes beyond that, too.

Take yellow onions and Spanish onions. They both function pretty well as all-purpose onions — and they can often be substituted for each other — but that doesn't mean they're exactly the same. Spanish onions are actually generally considered a subtype of yellow onion, meaning that while every Spanish onion is a yellow onion, not every yellow onion is a Spanish onion.