Revamp Your Lemon Drop Martini With ... An Egg?

Upgrading your lemon drop begins with choosing the right egg. Safety is paramount when using raw eggs in cocktails, so be sure you choose a fresh egg that has been properly refrigerated and avoid any eggs with cracked or damaged shells. Additionally, if you're still worried about the safety of consuming raw egg, you can swap in pasteurized egg whites, which will limit your exposure to salmonella. Once you've chosen your egg, you're ready to elevate your lemon drop.

It's important to note, however, that too much egg white can offer an unpleasantly chalky texture, so there's no need to use a full white. Instead, shake no more than one half of the white of a medium-sized egg (or ½ ounce of liquid whites) in with each drink, which is sufficient to add that rich layer of foam you want. Additionally, you'll want to be sure to shake it without ice first — which will add air to the whites to create a decadent frothy texture — before shaking with ice for a few seconds.

Worried your drink will have an unpleasantly eggy smell? Consider adding a few drops of bitters to the foam, or even sprinkling the top of your drink with cinnamon, which will mask the smell and add a warm, spiced aroma to pair with your citrus. But be sure to consume your drink as soon as possible after making it to avoid your egg cooking as your drink reaches room temperature.