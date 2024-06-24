Revamp Your Lemon Drop Martini With ... An Egg?
The lemon drop martini, a darling of upscale bars and lounges for decades, has delivered its share of variations, from syrup additions such as raspberry or lavender to the substitution of tequila for vodka. But what if you could elevate the delightfully citrusy flavor and light texture of the classic cocktail with a raw egg? You can — as it turns out, adding raw egg whites, in particular, to your lemon drop is a serious money move.
When added to sour drinks, egg whites can tone down the sharpness of the citrus and offer not only dimension to the overall profile, but a creamy, luxurious mouthfeel and seriously impressive visual. Additionally, when shaken with your lemon drop ingredients, those whites will do wonders to add body and depth to your drink. And while the egg whites won't dramatically change the taste of your cocktail (unlike yolks, which tend to add a significantly richer flavor to drinks such as nogs), the smooth, silky, and foamy texture upgrade they offer is worth the crack alone.
How to add raw egg whites to your lemon drop
Upgrading your lemon drop begins with choosing the right egg. Safety is paramount when using raw eggs in cocktails, so be sure you choose a fresh egg that has been properly refrigerated and avoid any eggs with cracked or damaged shells. Additionally, if you're still worried about the safety of consuming raw egg, you can swap in pasteurized egg whites, which will limit your exposure to salmonella. Once you've chosen your egg, you're ready to elevate your lemon drop.
It's important to note, however, that too much egg white can offer an unpleasantly chalky texture, so there's no need to use a full white. Instead, shake no more than one half of the white of a medium-sized egg (or ½ ounce of liquid whites) in with each drink, which is sufficient to add that rich layer of foam you want. Additionally, you'll want to be sure to shake it without ice first — which will add air to the whites to create a decadent frothy texture — before shaking with ice for a few seconds.
Worried your drink will have an unpleasantly eggy smell? Consider adding a few drops of bitters to the foam, or even sprinkling the top of your drink with cinnamon, which will mask the smell and add a warm, spiced aroma to pair with your citrus. But be sure to consume your drink as soon as possible after making it to avoid your egg cooking as your drink reaches room temperature.
Take it all the way with a meringue
If you want to take your lemon drop upgrade even further with a thicker, fluffier texture and dramatic presentation, consider going ahead and floating a standard French meringue on top. Instead of shaking your egg whites with your other ingredients, you'll want to whisk your whites with sugar in a two-to-one ratio until you have stiff peaks. Leave about a quarter inch of space atop your cocktail when pouring so you can place a dollop of your meringue atop your lemon drop, and you're good to go.
And to top it off beautifully, consider lightly charring the top of your meringue with a blowtorch until it's golden. As for additional toppings, a lemon rind makes a simple and beautiful garnish to set your Lemon Meringue Drop off, but if you'd like to make it a little more unique, place a few mint leaves on top of your meringue for a fresh appearance, or even an oatmeal crisp cookie for a truly decadent presentation. However you top your cocktail, enjoy. And feel free to use raw eggs to elevate other tart cocktails, such as Margaritas and Old Fashioneds, as well.