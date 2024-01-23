For A Unique Lemon Drop Cocktail, Swap Vodka For Tequila

Tequila is an agave-distilled spirit usually associated with lime and is central to drinks such as the margarita, the paloma, and the visually palatable tequila sunrise, among others. Vodka, on the other hand, is made with "water and ethanol from the fermentation of cereal grains," according to Masterclass, and finds itself essential to not only the martini but also the white russian and the casual screwdriver recipe. But don't let their differences keep you from an adventurous cocktail move.

The good news is that you won't have to memorize any measurement ratios when swapping vodka for tequila. Since both vodka and tequila have the same ABV of 40-50%, they can easily be swapped as a one-to-one substitution in cocktails, but don't expect the resulting flavor to be the same! The tequila lemon drop will most certainly taste more distinctly bold and lively than its vodka-based predecessor, as the agave-distilling process brings a natural sweetness that distinguishes it from the more subtle taste of vodka, which some have described as tasteless. Perhaps that's one of the reasons tequila has knocked vodka out of the running to become the best-selling alcohol in the U.S. It's certainly a reason to give a tequila lemon drop a chance.