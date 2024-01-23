For A Unique Lemon Drop Cocktail, Swap Vodka For Tequila
The lemon drop martini has been a popular cocktail for over half a century. Its refreshingly simple recipe — usually consisting of just vodka, lemon juice, and triple sec (and sometimes a splash of simple syrup) — has been winning over taste buds at bars and upscale lounges since it first made its debut in San Francisco in the 1970s. What's more, its consistently neat, unpretentious presentation (typically a sugared rim and lemon slice or peel garnish) is just enough to add an element of sophistication to any cocktail menu without being over the top.
But what if we told you that you could change it up a little, go rogue, or put a unique spin on the tantalizingly tart cocktail recipe? That's right, amateur mixologists — you can totally swap out the vodka for tequila to create a uniquely refreshing lemon drop you never saw coming (but might prefer).
Swapping vodka for tequila in a lemon drop
Tequila is an agave-distilled spirit usually associated with lime and is central to drinks such as the margarita, the paloma, and the visually palatable tequila sunrise, among others. Vodka, on the other hand, is made with "water and ethanol from the fermentation of cereal grains," according to Masterclass, and finds itself essential to not only the martini but also the white russian and the casual screwdriver recipe. But don't let their differences keep you from an adventurous cocktail move.
The good news is that you won't have to memorize any measurement ratios when swapping vodka for tequila. Since both vodka and tequila have the same ABV of 40-50%, they can easily be swapped as a one-to-one substitution in cocktails, but don't expect the resulting flavor to be the same! The tequila lemon drop will most certainly taste more distinctly bold and lively than its vodka-based predecessor, as the agave-distilling process brings a natural sweetness that distinguishes it from the more subtle taste of vodka, which some have described as tasteless. Perhaps that's one of the reasons tequila has knocked vodka out of the running to become the best-selling alcohol in the U.S. It's certainly a reason to give a tequila lemon drop a chance.
How to pick the right tequila for a lemon drop
Before you put on your mixologist cap, it's essential to pick the right tequila for your swap. Remember that there are three main types of tequila: Blanco, reposado, and añejo, not to mention tequila's smokier cousin, mezcal. All have distinctly different flavors and will play different roles in classic cocktails. Simply put, what enhances one drink may not taste the best in another. So you'll want to understand the difference between tequilas — and what taste you're looking for — before you make that lemon drop pour.
Tequila blanco, for example, is an unaged agave spirit that works well in margaritas and light, citrusy cocktails. Because of its natural sweetness, it won't overpower the drink's lemon flavor and will complement it beautifully. Tequila reposado will have aged for at least two months — but less than a year — and will bring an inherent spiciness and woodiness to the cocktail, which is great for sipping but might not exactly complement a lemon drop's central citrus flavor. Tequila añejo, which is aged the longest (at least one year in an oak barrel) and offers a sophisticated flavor profile, is likely to create the same incompatible taste as the reposado. So, when you get ready to craft that perfectly unique lemon drop, ensure you know your tequila basics to make the best choice for maximum enjoyment. In other words, drink, but drink smart.