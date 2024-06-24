The Fridge Mistake You Need To Stop Making With Your Cheese

Despite the fact that cheese is sold and stored cold, it's actually not supposed to be served that way. Aged cheese can taste flavorless and have a dry, crumbly, or rubbery texture when it's chilled. It's when you take it out of the fridge and let it warm up to room temperature — or around 68–72 degrees Fahrenheit — that the fat in the cheese softens and releases the flavors. This rule doesn't necessarily apply to soft cheeses, like ricotta or cream cheese, but in the case of most aged cheeses, like brie, cheddar, and parmesan, you can really taste nuances (like cheddar's irresistible sharpness) when the cheese is served at the right temperature.

With that said, there's a limit to how long cheese can sit out. If you've ever arrived late to a party only to find a picked-over pile of congealed cheddar on the snack table, you know that letting cheese linger too long outside of the refrigerator will cause it to degrade. You'll want to grab only the amount of cheese you want to eat or serve, and avoid taking it in and out of the refrigerator. If you're in party-planning mode and want some pre-cut cheese for guests to snack on, do that prep just before serving since cheese can dry out quickly. If your guests aren't eating it fast enough, an easy trick is to eat a few pieces yourself so it doesn't look picture perfect.