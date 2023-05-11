Sweetgreen's Newest Restaurant Is Powered Almost Entirely By Robots
As artificial intelligence continues to boom, numerous restaurants are shifting toward a more high-tech approach. According to a press release, Sweetgreen is now incorporating AI in its Naperville, Illinois pilot store. A system called the sweetgreen Infinite Kitchen seeks to improve service and revamp the dining experience. The company acquired the robotic-powered restaurant Spyce in 2021 and has since been working on refining its technology for staff and customers.
In 2021, Sweetgreen announced that it purchased Spyce for $50.7 million, per The Boston Globe. The Boston-based restaurant startup, which sells salads and rice bowls, utilizes robots to prepare food orders. After Spyce customers order their meal at a digital booth, selected ingredients are blended into a food container along a conveyor belt. This automation process is known as the "Infinite Kitchen." Jonathan Newman, CEO and Co-Founder of Sweetgreen, said in a statement, "With the integration of the sweetgreen Infinite Kitchen in our restaurants, we can unlock efficiencies that will enable us to grow more quickly as we scale." With the addition of AI, Sweetgreen is making notable changes in its operations.
How Sweetgreen is using AI at their Illinois location
As Sweetgreen consumers know, the fast casual restaurant offers a variety of salad and rice bowl options at their various locations. Customers communicate their orders to team members, who then combine and toss ingredients into a bowl. At the pilot store in Illinois, technology takes care of this, with the process aiming to improve speed, accuracy, and efficiency. Employees will still be involved, as they will garnish the dishes at the end of the process. At this Sweetgreen location, guests are welcomed by a "host," intended to make the experience more personable. Customers can place their orders from the eatery's host, at self-service kiosks, or through the mobile app.
According to Restaurant Business Magazine, the Illinois restaurant won't be the only Sweetgreen location using robots. By the end of 2023, a second, already-established restaurant will transform into an Infinite Kitchen, although the location has not yet been disclosed. Jonathan Newman revealed, "While still testing and learning, we expect the Infinite Kitchen will be increasingly integrated into our pipeline."