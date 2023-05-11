Sweetgreen's Newest Restaurant Is Powered Almost Entirely By Robots

As artificial intelligence continues to boom, numerous restaurants are shifting toward a more high-tech approach. According to a press release, Sweetgreen is now incorporating AI in its Naperville, Illinois pilot store. A system called the sweetgreen Infinite Kitchen seeks to improve service and revamp the dining experience. The company acquired the robotic-powered restaurant Spyce in 2021 and has since been working on refining its technology for staff and customers.

In 2021, Sweetgreen announced that it purchased Spyce for $50.7 million, per The Boston Globe. The Boston-based restaurant startup, which sells salads and rice bowls, utilizes robots to prepare food orders. After Spyce customers order their meal at a digital booth, selected ingredients are blended into a food container along a conveyor belt. This automation process is known as the "Infinite Kitchen." Jonathan Newman, CEO and Co-Founder of Sweetgreen, said in a statement, "With the integration of the sweetgreen Infinite Kitchen in our restaurants, we can unlock efficiencies that will enable us to grow more quickly as we scale." With the addition of AI, Sweetgreen is making notable changes in its operations.