A Pinch Of Sugar Is The Unexpected Secret To Game-Changing Fish

Cooking fish can be a tricky culinary art. Prone to being either overcooked and dry or undercooked and fleshy, without the proper preparation, you can indeed ruin fish quite easily, resulting in a dish that leaves much to be desired in flavor and texture. But the good news is that no matter the exact method of cooking, there is an infallible hack for preparing fish that ensures that your filets turn out moist, thoroughly cooked, and with a delightfully crispy skin and interior texture with just the right amount of flakiness. All you need to do is add some sugar.

It turns out that adding just a pinch of sugar to the surface of your fish filets before cooking them is the secret to well-crisped skin and fish that isn't dried out. In addition, whether you're cooking a white, flaky fish (such as cod) or a firmer fish (such as a tuna steak or halibut), the light sugar layer is one of the best ways to make your fish taste incredible, providing a delicious layer of caramelization for a perfectly browned exterior and buttery essence. Trust us, if you're planning to cook fish filets, you'll want to make this step one of your golden rules.