Ree Drummond's Method For Cutting A Pineapple Perfectly Every Time

Slicing pineapple with no special tools needed can be intimidating. Where do you start? Well, if you are Ree Drummond, it's by first removing the leafy crown and the base of this regal-looking tropical fruit. The Pioneer Woman posted a video on her Instagram demonstrating her technique, and this could definitely fit in as one of her top tips in the kitchen. Along with her video she shared, "This is how I've cut up a pineapple since I was 18 months old. Well, or however old I was when I first cut up a pineapple. I'm sure there's a more intuitive way to do it but this has worked fine for me for the past twelve decades or so."

After removing that glorious top and bottom, she stands the pineapple upright, and with her chef's knife, she skillfully slices the skin off, starting at the top and making her incisions straight down, rotating the fruit and slicing until all of the exterior is gone. What you will notice is her cuts are deep enough to get rid of the pineapple's pesky eyes, but not so deep that she is wasting any of the fruit. Clearly she has had some practice!