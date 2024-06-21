Maple Syrup Is A Truly Slept-On Sweetener For Coleslaw Dressing

There are plenty of secret ingredients you probably never thought to use when making coleslaw, but when it comes to less-common sweeteners, maple syrup tops the list. Coleslaw recipes generally call for shredded green and purple cabbage, along with carrots, all tossed in a creamy coleslaw dressing comprised of mayo, mustard, something acidic like vinegar or lemon, a sweetener, and seasonings. When it comes to the dressing, the sweetener is really the lynchpin ingredient that creates an equilibrium of flavor.

When you use maple syrup in place of sugar, this sticky liquid not only adds balance, it gives you a richer tasting dressing. But if you are going to use maple syrup, don't use those common brands that you drizzle on your pancakes. You want a pure maple syrup to ensure you get all that unadulterated flavor, and reap the benefits from using a natural sweetener instead of processed sugar.