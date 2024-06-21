Blend This Cheese Into Your Next Pesto For Even More Savory Goodness

Pesto is the perfect summer sauce, with its light texture and fresh taste, you simply can't beat it. The beauty of pesto is that it can be made many ways, with a number of culinary twists that elevate it while personalizing it to your tastes. The substitution everyone should be trying this summer is swapping out the traditional parmesan for tangy feta.

Traditional pesto is a lovely blend of basil, pine nuts, garlic and other aromatics, olive oil, and parmesan cheese. Since pesto is already made with cheese, it is easy to incorporate feta into your recipe. Not to mention this strong-scented cheese will add a salty, savory bite to your sauce. But what exactly is feta cheese? Feta comes in many varieties, including the traditional Greek made with sheep's milk, as well as others from around the world that use cow's milk. If you can find feta made in Greece, you'll be eating the real deal, and while the price may be higher, the richer flavor and creamy texture is worth it. If you can't get your hands on authentic Greek feta, any other type of feta would still be an excellent addition to your homemade pesto.