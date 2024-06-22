The Ingredient Tips You Need For A Perfect Rice Pilaf

Rice is a pantry staple for good reason, and it can stand on its own as a simple side or fill out the base of a savory bowl. But perhaps more importantly, rice can absorb aromatic flavors as it cooks, becoming rice pilaf, a tasty dish that's beloved around the world. There are so many variations of pilaf recipes, however, that it can be hard to decide what to put in the pot. We spoke to Jenn Segal, chef, blogger, and cookbook author of Once Upon a Chef for a few guidelines on rice pilaf perfection.

Her number one tip for optimal results is to skip the water and use broth to cook the rice. "Using broth instead of water adds a depth of flavor that you just can't get from water alone. Whether it's chicken, beef, or vegetable broth, it infuses the rice with a savory richness that makes the dish so much more flavorful and satisfying," says Segal. She also recommends toasting the rice in butter or oil before adding any liquid to give the dish even more flavor.

Broth isn't the only pilaf-making tip she shares with Daily Meal. Read on for her suggestions regarding which type of rice to use and what add-ins to include for maximum flavor.