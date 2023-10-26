What Exactly Is Converted Rice And How Should You Cook It?

Rice is one of the most basic foodstuffs on the planet, common to a huge number of cuisines and cultures that span the globe; it's a lot harder to find a cuisine that doesn't make any use of rice than one that does. There are also a huge number of varieties of the stuff: jasmine rice, basmati rice, sticky rice, wild rice, short-grain white rice, even forbidden rice. But there's one type you might not be aware of — only, it's not really a type at all.

Converted rice may seem like some weird new superfood, but it's not really strange at all; it's just rice that's been put through a different preparation process. It can be a great way to slow-cook rice because of its longer cooking time – and just as importantly, the process by which it is made can result in increased nutrients in your final product.