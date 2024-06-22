Avoid These Bread-Eating Faux Pas At Your Next Fancy Dinner Party

One of the most rewarding perks of fine dining is the free-flowing, plentiful bread basket. Enjoying a warm and buttered bread roll while you wait for the main course not only keeps your hunger at bay but also serves as a delicious and satisfying pre-dinner snack. However, you may be focused too much on the bread and not enough on the proper etiquette associated with sharing a communal bread basket. Luckily, etiquette coach Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, owner and operator of The Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, shares some necessary pointers to keep in mind when dining on this popular pre-dinner fare.

Common sense will tell you that there are several things you should never do at a fancy restaurant. Beyond avoiding the obvious like using your phone at the table and chewing with your mouth full, knowing how and where to pass the elusive bread basket is essential. According to Tyson, "When there is a bread basket, it is the role of the host or person closest to the basket to pass the bread to the right." If you're the first person to handle your table's bread basket, as a common courtesy, first offer bread to the person sitting on your left. Then, once you've taken some bread, pass the basket to your right. Next to assuring that all table guests receive their fair share of this complementary snack, avoid using your primary plate as the designated bread holder.