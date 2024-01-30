The Fine Dining Bread Rule You've Probably Broken Before

The significance of etiquette in fine dining transcends mere table manners; it's a language, a collection of unspoken cues, and a show of appreciation for the culinary craft. In fine dining restaurants, etiquette plays a pivotal role, from the palate cleanser to after-dinner drinks. Whether it's the proper use of cutlery, the discreet signaling for service, or the graceful act of savoring each bite, this tacit set of guidelines guides patrons through their meal.

The bread basket itself has a short list of associated rules and represents an opportunity to impress fellow diners with your manners. There is one bread rule you've probably overlooked, though, and it has to do with the buttering method. If your regular practice is to grab a dinner roll, slice it in half, slather each side with butter from the communal dish, and take bites as you go, you're breaking a cardinal rule, according to Maggie Oldham, a modern etiquette coach. The proper way to eat bread at a fine dining establishment is to first put a small amount of butter on your bread plate using a butter knife. Select a roll and, when you're ready for a bite, break off a bite-sized piece, butter only that bite, and enjoy. This way, you're avoiding a mess of butter potentially ending up on your face and hands, Oldham explains. This rule applies for most companion carbs, including croissants or muffins. You can, however, butter a whole piece of toast for breakfast and eat it without going piece by piece.