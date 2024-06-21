The 2 Essential Tips You Need When Grilling With Skewers This Summer

It's no secret that the key to a flavorful barbecue is all about the seasonings. Whether you're using a dry rub or a rich marinade, you'll want to make sure your ingredients are properly coated — the operative word here being "ingredients," not your entire kebab.

This tip may seem obvious, but you should avoid marinating and seasoning your kebabs after they're assembled, especially the skewer itself. Instead, season your ingredients beforehand. Your skewer should be a clean work surface and act as a vehicle for your ingredients, not as a means of sauce-carrying — after all, you're not eating the stick. While it may seem more productive to just sprinkle your seasoning over your whole kebabs or to dunk the whole assembly into a vat full of marinade, these methods aren't the way to go. Not only do you miss the opportunity to cover every nook and cranny of your protein and veggies, but by leaving sauce on the skewer, you increase the risk of burning, which will waste your marinade. Remember, when grilling meat skewers, your setup is everything.

So, instead of taking the easy, dangerous, and less flavorful way out, take the time to properly season each kebab ingredient before assembling. Each bite will have a better, more evenly distributed taste, and you'll increase your chances of reusing your skewers during your next cookout. With these tips, you can welcome this year's grilling season with kebabs for the whole family.