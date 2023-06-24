When Grilling Meat Skewers, Your Setup Is Everything

A meat skewer is exactly what it sounds like. You take your choice of meat– chicken, beef, whatever you like– and stick it on a long wooden or metal skewer. If you're feeling really wild, you can actually add some peppers, onions, and other vegetables onto the skewer. The point is, a meat skewer isn't a very hard dish to assemble at all and can be cooked on either the grill or in your stove.

But what do we mean by "setup?" What we're referring to is how you set up your grill. It's not hard to see how you can think anyone could mess up grilling a meat skewer, considering all you do is lay the skewer on the grill and turn it so all the sides get browned. While this is a tried-and-true method that has no doubt made plenty of delicious skewers and kebabs, what you should focus on is setting up a specialized "kebab rig" to cook your skewers on.

You don't need anything fancy– all you really need are some bricks, some aluminum foil, and some good old ingenuity. First, take the bricks and wrap them up in a layer or two of aluminum foil. Then, lay the bricks on top of or inside your grill, giving each brick about 10 to 12 inches of space between them. This may seem pretty unorthodox at first, but this process actually gives you a better kebab or skewer without burning them or dirtying them up with soot.