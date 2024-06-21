The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Rice Pilaf From Scratch

Though there's no shortage of starches out there, one of the most common is rice, and there's perhaps no rice dish more ubiquitous than rice pilaf. This isn't a specific type of rice, and it isn't just rice that's served in a ball shape — it's a dish with its own rich history. There are many versions of rice pilaf in the world, but they all share the same basic principle: sautéing rice in some sort of broth or stock rather than water, imparting flavor as the grain cooks.

This may sound simple, and rice pilaf certainly isn't difficult for home cooks to make (hence why it's so popular around the globe), but it does come with pitfalls to avoid. Fortunately, Jenn Segal, chef, blogger, and author of the cookbook "Once Upon a Chef," gave us some advice for how to get rice pilaf right. This advice boiled down to one thing: Aim for the right texture. There are three keys to achieving this goal, each of which occurs at a different stage of the cooking process: rinse, don't over-stir, and rest. In fact, stirring too much is perhaps the biggest rice pilaf mistake you can make.