The Popular Frozen Dinner We'll Always Pick Up On A Grocery Run

There's no denying that frozen dinners are convenient, but their quality can often leave a lot to be desired. However, some selections outshine the rest to offer both convenience and amazing flavors in one neat little package. This is definitely the case with Daily Meal's top selection in our ranking of the most popular frozen dinners. Coming in at number one, Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala Naanwich is truly a cut above in terms of quality. It's also quite ingenious from a design perspective, as it packs the delicious ingredients you know and love in chicken tikka masala into a delightful little naan pouch.

In addition to unbeatable flavors, this naanwich is also quite nutritious. Each serving boasts 15 grams of protein (with each naanwich weighing about 10 and a half ounces), which makes up 24% of a person's daily value when eating 2,000 calories per day. The chicken used in the dish is free of hormones and antibiotics, and the meal is certified halal (you can learn more by checking out this guide to halal food). While nutrition is an important factor to consider when shopping for frozen dinners, this dish has also received ample praise when it comes to flavor.