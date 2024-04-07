Yes, You Can Air-Fry Frozen Microwave Dinners (And Here's How)

There's no debating the convenience of microwaves, but they're not always the best regarding food quality. Fortunately, you can use another commonplace kitchen device to cook ready-made frozen meals instead: The mighty air fryer. While not quite as fast as microwaves, air fryers are ideal to enhance the taste and texture of microwave meals. That means you can enjoy a perfectly air-fried Jimmy Dean egg sandwich for your morning meal as opposed to the soft and soggy breakfast that may occur if you opt for the microwave.

Generally speaking, if the frozen meal doesn't include air fryer instructions, you can still cook it in an air fryer at the same temperature and time as the oven directions indicate. While relatively simple, there are a few things to consider when making a frozen microwave meal in an air fryer. You'll need to confirm that the packaging is safe for cooking in an air fryer. Also, you'll need to be mindful of your air-frying technique when it comes to placing food in the basket of the device.