Michigan's State Cookie Perfectly Pairs Chocolate And Cherries

If you like dark chocolate chunk and dried cherry cookies, you will love Michigan's state cookie. Aptly called Michigan Treasure cookies, they are filled with a delicious fusion of ingredients. The recipe was developed by a teacher at Defer Elementary School in Gross Pointe Park and uses dried cherries in homage to Michigan's production of this pitted fruit. Cherries are a staple product of the state, producing as it does 75% of the U.S.'s tart cherries. But what you will love about the recipe is how it offers the perfect combination of unsweetened cocoa, semi-sweet chocolate chunks, and dried tangy cherries folded into a cookie dough, rolled in sugar, and baked to perfection.

What is the reason this dynamic chocolate-cherry pairing works so well? The purpose of using sour cherries, or any fruit with a little pucker to it, is for its acidity to temper chocolate's sweet, rich, and indulgent flavor. Together, these two contrasting ingredients balance one another while also highlighting the flavor profiles that each brings to this cookie.