A Splash Of Bourbon Is Exactly What Your Chocolate Cake Needs

There are plenty of ways to upgrade the flavors of your cakes, whether you're using a store-bought box of mix, or you just want to put a new twist on your go-to recipe. Some simple swaps include substituting milk for water or adding an extra egg to the mix. Others recommend adding some beer to your chocolate cake. But there is one other alcohol that could make the taste even better. If you want to amplify the flavor of your chocolate cake, a little bit of bourbon may be exactly what the batter needs.

To infuse your chocolate cake with a little bit of bourbon, add a cup of the liquor along with the rest of the cake's wet ingredients. Once the cake has baked, it will be a little richer, thanks to the added alcohol. And, if the liquor features other flavor notes like cinnamon, caramel, or nutmeg, those tastes can translate into the cake, too, adding a little extra dimension to its flavor profile.