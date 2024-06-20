What Is A Baby Guinness (And Does It Even Involve Beer)?

Even the most casual beer enthusiast is fully aware of Guinness, the iconic stout hailing from Ireland and known for its robust flavor. Based on this understanding, one would naturally assume that a drink dubbed Baby Guinness would include its namesake beer. However, that's not the case. A Baby Guinness consists of coffee liqueur and Irish cream. The shot gets its name from its appearance alone, which looks similar to a pint of Guinness.

When it comes to cocktails that any amateur bartender can create, the Baby Guinness sets a low bar in terms of difficulty. All you need is a shot glass mostly full of coffee liqueur and topped with Irish cream. If you want to get fancy, you can place a spoon over the coffee liqueur and pour the Irish cream over it, which will help the two liqueurs remain separate in the glass. At this point, you can kick back and enjoy a shot that most likely originated in the birthplace of the world's best-known stout.