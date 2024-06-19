The Absolute Best Wood Chips For Grilling Pork

Even though you're tossing meat onto a blazing inferno in a primeval manner, grilling pork is a deceptively delicate business. You have to stoke the embers until they're at the right temperature and cook the meat to a minimum of 145 degrees for safety. You have to consider humidity and sunlight and choose the size of the wood you want to grill with (chips, chunks, or logs). But before all that, you have to pick the right type of wood.

While most of those choices will be either correct or incorrect for the circumstances or desired outcome, the type of wood you burn is much more subjective. So Daily Meal turned to Brazilian Grill Master Silvio Correa to get some grilling insight. Wood will impart its flavor in the grilled pork, and often the wood choice relies primarily on taste — but there are still some woods that will be better suited to certain foods. Pork occupies a protein middle ground, in some sense; it isn't as mild and delicate as chicken or fish, nor is it as robust as beef. So, to get the flavors just right, fruitwoods are the way to go. As Correa explained, "Applewood and cherrywood chips are great for grilling pork."