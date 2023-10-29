If You're Smoking Meat, Are Wood Chips Or Wood Chunks The Way To Go?

If you've recently acquired a smoker (or have a grill with some pretty darn good temperature controls) and have familiarized yourself with the best cuts of meat to smoke, you might wonder: is it better to use wood chips or chunks to get the job done? The answer depends on how long the process is going to take. Any smoking job that's less than 30 minutes (and, let's face it, these would likely belong in the grilling category) is well-suited for wood chips, at least once they're soaked in water for at least an hour. If you're undertaking a smoking project that will take longer — and this holds true for cooking any larger cuts like a smoked Texas BBQ brisket or pork shoulder — stick to using wood chunks.

The simple reason for doing this is that wood chunks last longer. Once wood chips dry out after a half hour or so, they stop smoking and burst into flames. Needless to say, this not only depletes your smoke source, but it also dramatically raises the internal temperature of your smoker, threatening to ruin a process that typically relies on maintaining a consistently low temperature well below 300 degrees Fahrenheit. There's a reason it's called a smoker and not a burner. What do chunks do that chips can't?