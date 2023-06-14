Burger King Is Combining Fries And Onion Rings Into The Ultimate Side

French fries or onion rings: the ultimate drive-thru decision. Can't pick just one to accompany your meal, but don't want to buy an order of both? Burger King now has you covered.

Among other things you might not know about Burger King, the fast food chain has just announced the test launch of a brand-new side dish that makes this impossible choice obsolete: Fries n' Rings. An order of Fries n' Rings is exactly what it sounds like; this side comes with a single BK french fry order, mixed with the chain's signature onion rings. It's a medley of golden brown deliciousness in a single package.

According to a recent press release, you can grab this new side dish as an à la carte menu item, or as part of any of the restaurant's combo meals. Now you'll be able to enjoy the crispy deliciousness of both beloved side dishes with your next Whopper order, without over-ordering or spending that extra few dollars on a second side. (Or having to hope that your french fry order gets a few stray onion rings at the bottom.)