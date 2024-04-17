The 9 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Tortillas And Wraps

Are you making a wrap and trying to keep it healthy? It's possible to do this if you consider all the ingredients carefully, including those found in store-bought tortillas or wraps. To make it easier, we're here to tell you exactly which wraps and tortillas to avoid when grocery shopping.

We all have different ideas of what's nutritious. But for the sake of this article, we'll consider healthy foods to be those that are as close to nature as possible. You won't find tortillas and wraps growing in the wild, but that doesn't mean the ingredient list can't be simple and wholesome — some products of this kind can contain just corn and water. As such, we consider unhealthy tortillas and wraps to be those with a questionable amount of ingredients, which is usually a sign of food being heavily processed. We also kept our eyes out for products with added sugar, as well as additives or chemicals proven to have negative side effects.

So if you're trying to eat healthy, pay attention to those nutrition labels. After all, what's the point of cooking at home and choosing tasty, nutritious fillings, only to wrap them in sugary or chemical-laden carbohydrates? Before you head to your local grocer, read on to learn about the nine unhealthiest store-bought tortillas and wraps.