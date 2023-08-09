The Egg Tortilla Hack That's Perfect For Breakfast Wraps
There are generally two camps of people when it comes to breakfast: cold or hot. Cold breakfast folks are happy with milk and cereal or even lovingly prepared overnight oats. Hot breakfast folks usually enjoy classic diner combos like bacon and eggs or a stack of pancakes. Unfortunately, as wonderful as a hot breakfast sounds, most of us don't have the wherewithal to figure out something that elaborate first thing in the morning. But if you're up for cracking an egg, we've got a suggestion for you: an egg tortilla.
No, it's not a breakfast burrito. It actually takes less effort to put an egg tortilla together. First, crack two to three eggs in a bowl and whisk them together to break up the yolks. Then, pour the eggs into an oiled and preheated non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Leave the eggs alone as you would an omelet. When the top of the omelet starts to dry out, place a whole soft tortilla flat over the eggs so they stick together. After about 10 seconds, flip the entire thing over, and you'll have a pillow of eggs to which you can lay any toppings you desire. Fold the now-filled egg tortilla in half, and voila — a hot breakfast that takes about as much effort as buttered toast.
All the flavors of breakfast in a tortilla
What can you fill these egg tortillas with? Honestly, the only limit is your imagination. Take a cue from this list of breakfast egg dishes for familiar flavor suggestions. Shredded rotisserie chicken with chopped olives, crumbled cheddar and apple pieces, cooked asparagus, and mushrooms — anything that would go well in an omelet or frittata would go well in an egg tortilla. If you're thinking beyond stereotypical omelet fillings, why not peruse inspiration from egg dishes around the world? Salsas with avocados and fresh herbs give it a Mexican twist, while spiced tomatoes and feta transport you to the Levant. You can even chop up last night's takeout to turn it into a filling. After all, moo shu pork or tandoori chicken wrapped in an egg tortilla will fill you up all the way until lunchtime.
So what's the difference between an omelet and an egg tortilla? The ease of eating, for sure. The tortilla gives you an edge to hold on to, much like a sandwich or a taco, which makes for superior portability over an omelet.
Meal prep your breakfast
Meal prep ideas abound on the internet, and many of us, utilize these ideas for lunches and dinners throughout the week. We suggest including breakfast in your meal prep wheelhouse as well, as it requires just a little bit more chopping and sauteeing to zhuzh up your egg tortillas.
Vegetables and herbs like tomatoes, lettuce, and cilantro can be washed, dried, and chopped beforehand. Mushrooms and proteins like bacon and chicken can be finely chopped and sauteed with a bit of salt, ready to be dispensed into egg tortillas throughout the week. Bottles of ready-made salsas and salad dressings are fantastic for saucing options. After all, swapping out the sauce can give you an entirely different breakfast experience. As for pickles, they can be thought of the same way, such as kimchi or even bread and butter pickles.
The flavor and texture combinations for a hot breakfast are endless. All you need is the perfect vehicle to carry it all: an egg tortilla.