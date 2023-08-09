The Egg Tortilla Hack That's Perfect For Breakfast Wraps

There are generally two camps of people when it comes to breakfast: cold or hot. Cold breakfast folks are happy with milk and cereal or even lovingly prepared overnight oats. Hot breakfast folks usually enjoy classic diner combos like bacon and eggs or a stack of pancakes. Unfortunately, as wonderful as a hot breakfast sounds, most of us don't have the wherewithal to figure out something that elaborate first thing in the morning. But if you're up for cracking an egg, we've got a suggestion for you: an egg tortilla.

No, it's not a breakfast burrito. It actually takes less effort to put an egg tortilla together. First, crack two to three eggs in a bowl and whisk them together to break up the yolks. Then, pour the eggs into an oiled and preheated non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Leave the eggs alone as you would an omelet. When the top of the omelet starts to dry out, place a whole soft tortilla flat over the eggs so they stick together. After about 10 seconds, flip the entire thing over, and you'll have a pillow of eggs to which you can lay any toppings you desire. Fold the now-filled egg tortilla in half, and voila — a hot breakfast that takes about as much effort as buttered toast.