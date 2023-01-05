Goldfish Crackers Are Getting RedHot Again In 2023

In a bid to expand Goldfish crackers' appeal to adults, Campbell Soup Co. and McCormick & Co. are re-releasing a past collaboration, Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers (per Food Business News). The limited-time offering (LTO) version of the cracker that combines the classic cheesy flavor of Goldfish with the spicy, vinegary tang of Frank's RedHot Sauce was initially released in May of 2021 and was sold for as long as supplies lasted.

While a relaunch of any LTO Goldfish flavor is unprecedented, it's not the first time that the company has tried to attract adult snackers. In fact, Goldfish got their start in bars as an accompaniment to cocktails before they turned into the popular snack to pack in lunchboxes (per USA Today). Julia Child even served the cheesy crackers as a starter on Thanksgiving.

In addition to the relaunch of Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers, the company has also targeted the grown-up market with other spicy flavors that include jalapeno popper and Old Bay as well as collaborating with Dunkin' for a sweeter graham-style version incorporating the increasingly omnipresent flavor of pumpkin spice (per Food Business News).