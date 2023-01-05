Goldfish Crackers Are Getting RedHot Again In 2023
In a bid to expand Goldfish crackers' appeal to adults, Campbell Soup Co. and McCormick & Co. are re-releasing a past collaboration, Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers (per Food Business News). The limited-time offering (LTO) version of the cracker that combines the classic cheesy flavor of Goldfish with the spicy, vinegary tang of Frank's RedHot Sauce was initially released in May of 2021 and was sold for as long as supplies lasted.
While a relaunch of any LTO Goldfish flavor is unprecedented, it's not the first time that the company has tried to attract adult snackers. In fact, Goldfish got their start in bars as an accompaniment to cocktails before they turned into the popular snack to pack in lunchboxes (per USA Today). Julia Child even served the cheesy crackers as a starter on Thanksgiving.
In addition to the relaunch of Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers, the company has also targeted the grown-up market with other spicy flavors that include jalapeno popper and Old Bay as well as collaborating with Dunkin' for a sweeter graham-style version incorporating the increasingly omnipresent flavor of pumpkin spice (per Food Business News).
How to serve Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers
Ostensibly the producers relaunched the crackers in response to their popularity nearly two years ago. One reviewer on Target's site claims to have bought 20 bags, stating "that's how much I enjoyed them." Another reviewer describes the texture and flavor of the crackers in detail stating, "The look, texture, and taste of these are not far off from regular Goldfish, but they have a slight sourness to them with a heated kick. It's not an aggressive spicy taste like, say, Hot Cheetos or Takis." The overarching message from reviewers was a plea to make the flavor permanent.
While you can certainly munch on "the snack that smiles back" straight out of the bag, or serve them up Julia Child-style, alongside a reverse martini, Frank's RedHot has a few other suggestions. Pair the spicy Goldfish with some puff pastry and cheddar to make pinwheels to serve alongside soup or put your air fryer to good use and whip up Goldfish mac and cheese bites that bring a little heat to the table. Or, if you can't wait until lunch or dinner to get your Goldfish fix, start the day with a breakfast crunch wrap, filled with eggs, spinach, ham, cheese, and hot sauce, dotted with the spicy, crunchy crackers.
You can find Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers nationwide and online, while supplies last, for about $3.39 per bag.