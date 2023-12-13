We Tried Goldfish Crisps And Now We're Hooked
Taking a page, and a shape, from a Swiss cookie she found during a trip to Europe, Pepperidge Farm founder Margaret Rudkin launched the Goldfish cracker in the United States in 1962. Across the following six decades, the beloved Goldfish shape has gained a lot of flavors and been turned into everything from pretzels to sandwich bread. One thing it never has been fully transformed into, though, was a potato chip. No longer. Goldfish is cooking up a line of baked "Crisps," and they will arrive in stores in three flavors snackers already love: Cheddar, Salt & Vinegar, and Sour Cream & Onion.
In a press release (via PR Newswire), Janda Lukin, SVP and chief marketing officer of Campbell's Snacks, said, "Goldfish Crisps are the newest addition to the Goldfish family." She added, "With Crisps, we are combining the craveable qualities of chips with the iconic shape and always-baked deliciousness of Goldfish for a brand-new, irresistible and flavorful snack."
The fine folks at Campbell's Snacks sent us samples of the new Goldfish Crisps, and I was ready to take the bait to tackle this assignment. Is this new line of Goldfish a total catch or one to toss back into the ocean? I chewed, and here is my review.
What do Goldfish Crisps Cheddar taste like?
Cheddar is the most standard and familiar flavor to Goldfish fans and therefore ripest for comparison with this new line of Crisps. On the surface, the Cheddar Goldfish Crisps have a less vibrant shade of orange than the regular Goldfish cracker kind, are puffier, and have a visible residue coating each piece.
Touching one confirms the residue is not just an illusion. It will instantly remind eaters of Cheetos dust, aka Cheetle, but luckily won't turn one's fingers into the shade of an Oompa Loompa's skin. These Goldfish Crisps certainly have a nacho cheesy smell to them, and licking the dusty coating reveals a mild but milky cheddar flavor.
Biting down on the Crisps seals the deal, where the airy texture makes for a light nibble, but they also have an excellent crunch to them. They were very reminiscent of Lay's Poppables. After I got past the fun texture, my mouth was ready for even more adventure, and the cheddar flavor easily satisfied that.
What do Goldfish Crisps Salt & Vinegar taste like?
Salt & Vinegar is a popular potato chip flavor and one of my personal favorites. In the world of Goldfish, Salt & Vinegar has long been a rare sight for a bite, being principally available in Canada. Now, the rest of us can finally enjoy the fantastic tart and tangy pairing infused into a Goldfish, in the form of its new Crisps line.
The Salt & Vinegar Crisps have the appearance of white Parmesan Goldfish crackers, with a tint of golden brown that may or may not be baking marks. The smell of these Crisps isn't overly pungent, but taking a quick lick gives off the acidic notes one expects of the flavor profile. What's nice here is the salt and vinegar flavoring is set to a more moderate level, keeping it from being too much of a dominant force. The Salt & Vinegar Goldfish Crisps are a prayer finally answered for some fans, and a nice entry-level approach to those who usually are not super into the flavor duo.
What do Goldfish Crisps Sour Cream & Onion taste like?
As the third flavor in the Crisps line, Sour Cream & Onion, long a popular chip flavor, is yet another winning but diverse option to choose from.
These Crisps are outfitted with tiny green specks to emulate the appearance of being topped with green onions. Looking at the list of ingredients, I was happy to see green onions were actually used in the production of these. This, along with all the other typical Sour Cream & Onion elements, made for both a cool and zesty chip that reminded me of Lay's classic brand of Sour Cream & Onion chips.
What are Goldfish Crisps made of?
Between the three flavors of Goldfish Crisps, they share similar base ingredients: potatoes, enriched flour, canola oil, cornstarch, salt, cheddar cheese, buttermilk, garlic powder, and onion powder. The Cheddar Flavor also includes sugar and paprika extract for color. Additional ingredient highlights from the Sour Cream & Onion include sour cream, nonfat milk, sugar, parsley, and green onions — and for Salt & Vinegar flavor, white distilled vinegar. The Crisps are a blend of potato and wheat flour and therefore are not gluten free. They also all contain milk allergens.
The nutritional numbers are similar between Cheddar, Salt & Vinegar, and Sour Cream and Onion. A single serving is 44 pieces, and there are five servings per bag. A single serving is good for 140 calories, 6 grams of total fat, 240 to 250 milligrams of sodium, 19 to 20 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of dietary fiber, 3 grams of total sugars, and 2 grams of protein. The Crisps are cholesterol free and also contain a recommended 4% daily value for iron and potassium.
How, when, and where to purchase Goldfish Crisps
Goldfish Crisps will be available at nationwide brick-and-mortar and online retailers beginning in January 2024. These are permanent additions to the Goldfish family and will be found in the same aisle as other Goldfish products at your local supermarket or favorite retailer.
Each bag comes in one size — 6.25 ounces, and has a suggested retail price of $4.79. Price and availability of flavors may vary per location. Based on the expiration date of the bags I received, they appear to have a shelf life in the range of six or more months.
The final verdict
Goldfish crackers may look tiny but can end up being a rather filling snack after only a few handfuls. The new Goldfish Crisps, on the other hand, with their light and thin texture, feel like eating while floating on air. As each Crisp meets the mouth, it's like a firm bubble of flavor that brings about a soft pop of utter snack happiness.
While the baked Goldfish Crisps are not your typical potato chip, they are certainly a revelation and an awesome addition to Goldfish's family of snacks. While I'm not ready to make such a full declaration just yet, I could foresee a time where these airy wonders are a more desirable choice over their denser, older cracker brothers.
Final verdict: Goldfish Crisps are an absolute catch. Reel in all three flavors and have a swimmingly great snacking time!