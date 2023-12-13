We Tried Goldfish Crisps And Now We're Hooked

Taking a page, and a shape, from a Swiss cookie she found during a trip to Europe, Pepperidge Farm founder Margaret Rudkin launched the Goldfish cracker in the United States in 1962. Across the following six decades, the beloved Goldfish shape has gained a lot of flavors and been turned into everything from pretzels to sandwich bread. One thing it never has been fully transformed into, though, was a potato chip. No longer. Goldfish is cooking up a line of baked "Crisps," and they will arrive in stores in three flavors snackers already love: Cheddar, Salt & Vinegar, and Sour Cream & Onion.

In a press release (via PR Newswire), Janda Lukin, SVP and chief marketing officer of Campbell's Snacks, said, "Goldfish Crisps are the newest addition to the Goldfish family." She added, "With Crisps, we are combining the craveable qualities of chips with the iconic shape and always-baked deliciousness of Goldfish for a brand-new, irresistible and flavorful snack."

The fine folks at Campbell's Snacks sent us samples of the new Goldfish Crisps, and I was ready to take the bait to tackle this assignment. Is this new line of Goldfish a total catch or one to toss back into the ocean? I chewed, and here is my review.

