Add This Herb To Your Ice Cube Trays For A Refreshing Twist

You probably don't give ice much thought — but you should. Everything that goes into your drink affects the overall flavor and feel. And if you're a cold drink connoisseur, ice is an easy way to jazz up your beverages. So if you want to elevate your ice game, we're here to provide you with a stellar recommendation: mint and lemon juice ice cubes. This combination is widely available and inexpensive, not to mention super refreshing and perfect for a summer drink.

Together, mint and lemon are a dream team. When the mint first hits your tongue, you'll taste a slight sweetness, followed by a cooling effect. The aromatic smell is immediately invigorating, and the sight of mint sprigs in your ice cubes brings an unexpected touch of beauty to your drink. Meanwhile, the addition of lemon creates just the right amount of acidity and provides you with a healthy dose of vitamin C.

To make this recipe, wash and chop mint sprigs, placing them into ice cube molds. Squeeze fresh lemon juice directly into the tray. You can also include small lemon slices for an extra visual pop. Finally, top it off with water, freeze — and voila! — you've got creative cubes to add to your beloved bevvies. It's as easy as one-two-three, but if you're craving even more ways to elevate your ice, keep reading. We've included tips and tricks for this recipe along with the best drinks for lemon mint ice.