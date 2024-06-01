This Was Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Pre-Dinner Cocktail

The late food writer and TV host Anthony Bourdain was just as enthusiastic about drinks as he was about food. Specifically, cocktails. Even more specifically, Negroni cocktails. "A Negroni is a perfect drink as far as I'm concerned," he said in an interview with Barron's at the 4th Annual American Craft Council Fellowship Awards in 2016.

While he was "not particularly interested" in the three liquors that comprise the cocktail, something magical happened when he mixed them in a glass and perfectly added an orange peel. "It's a real grown-up drink," he said. "That first sip is confusing and not particularly pleasant. But man, it grows on you."

Aside from its sophisticated flavor, Bourdain celebrated the Negroni for its "appetite-building" qualities, making it an ideal aperitif before dinner — one that's equally "satanic" and "delicious," as he put it on an episode of Jimmy Fallon's "Late Night Eats." Here's what makes it so great.