How Long Can Meat On Your Charcuterie Board Safely Sit Out?

Charcuterie boards are one of the easiest (and prettiest) ways to feed your guests; they make stunning centerpieces on any appetizer table and are always filled with fan favorites like assorted cheeses, salty meats, and plenty of jams and bread. One of the best parts of these grazing boards is that you can leave them out for guests to pick on as they choose, but that also sometimes means the meat winds up staying out at room temperature much longer than it probably should. In fact, charcuterie boards should never sit out for more than two hours.

Charcuterie boards usually contain cured meats, which are meats that have been preserved with nitrates and salt over a lengthy period of time. However, just because the meat has been at room temperature for months in the curing process does not mean it's safe to leave it out for hours on your dining room table. Bacteria grow almost immediately once that charcuterie is sliced.