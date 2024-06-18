Turn Leftover Pumpkin Puree Into The Perfect Pancake Topping

Whether you prefer to whip it from scratch or enjoy the convenience of a store-bought can, pumpkin puree has many kitchen uses. From classic pumpkin pie to savory pumpkin soup, blended pumpkin is as versatile as it is tasty and nutrient-dense. The only downside to this creamy, squashy ingredient? Aside from dishes meant to feed a crowd, many recipes only call for a small amount of pumpkin puree, which means leftovers aren't uncommon. However, don't just throw out your leftover pumpkin puree; use it as a pancake topping!

Pumpkin puree adds a rich, earthy flavor to pancakes, complementing the desert-like sweetness of the batter and syrup. Although pancakes are already a comforting breakfast dish, the autumnal warmth of pumpkin gives it an ultra-cozy feel. Plus, pancakes marry well with many other common pancake provisions, ensuring you never have to compromise on or omit your favorite griddle cake fixings.

It's not just the flavor of the pancakes that's improved by pumpkin puree; it's the texture, too. With its lush, creamy consistency, pumpkin puree gives each bite of your fluffy breakfast stack a rich, decadent mouthfeel. Delicious and luxurious while simultaneously reducing food waste — what's not to love?