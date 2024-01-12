When Making Pancakes, Follow The Low And Slow Approach

With your pancake batter in the pan in your desired shape and your cooking temperature set to low, cook one side of your pancake for just two minutes. Once that side is golden-brown, you can flip it over and cook the other side. However, this side does not need to be cooked as long as the first side. You can let it cook for just a minute or so and it will be cooked well enough.

If you are cooking multiple pancakes, you will need to let the pan cool off and wash it between making each pancake — especially if you're adding butter as you cook them. Otherwise, letting all that warm butter remain in the hot pan can result in scorched pancakes, making them taste unpleasantly crispy.

But low and slow cooking isn't the only way to get fluffy pancakes. There are several other methods you can use.