One Of The Best Frozen Burger Brands Features Both Bison And Bacon

There's something undeniably satisfying about making your own burgers from scratch, but finding the time can be hard. Fortunately, there are plenty of amazing frozen burger brands out there, and they're not just getting creative with beef. In particular, Force of Nature is serving up something a little more unique, and that includes a line of meat products sourced from bison, elk, deer, and wild boar.

The history of bison has been incredibly turbulent. Once widespread across America, Indigenous peoples relied on them for food, skins, shelter, tools, and clothing for thousands of years. They were nearly hunted to extinction in the 19th century, with estimates suggesting that numbers dropped from as many as 60 million bison to just around 300. Today, conservation efforts have once again made them a viable food source, albeit an expensive one. As of this writing, Better Health Market lists four 16-ounce patties as retailing for $23.19, as opposed to the $14.29 price of four 16-ounce Applegate Farms turkey burgers.

Force of Nature sources its bison from family-owned ranches across the West and Midwest, stressing responsible stewardship along with a delicious end product. Its bison patties with uncured bacon are one of the most unique and flavorful frozen burger patties on the market today, but what makes them worth the steep price tag?