Joey Chestnut Emerges Victorious In Near-Cancelled 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

While Joey Chestnut has long been a strong competitor in the contest and has yet to lose, starting with his initial entrance into the games in 2005, the 39-year-old may have begun to show signs of slowing down. While he started out strong, the competitive eater had trouble consuming hot dogs with sustained vigor, ultimately swallowing down one less dog than his previous run for the title last year.

Either way, Chestnut didn't seem phased by the amount he'd consumed, noting his condition to CNN shortly after winning. "I feel great," he stated. "I've got leftover room, so I'll be having some beers later." Nevertheless, he, much like other eating competitors such as Crazy Legs Conti, know it's an issue of mind over the stomach's abilities and shared some of the details on the aftermath of these types of contests on Monday before the games. "It's going to take about four days to feel really normal, and the first 12 hours after the contest I'm going to feel like garbage," he told CNN. However, Chestnut added, "I go in knowing that and I'm willing to go through that because it's an amazing contest, it's the Fourth of July, and I'm going to do what it takes to get number 16." Despite the delay, Chestnut was true to his word as luck or skill would have it.