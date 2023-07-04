Miki Sudo Sweeps Women's Category In 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

With approximately 35,000 fans in attendance on the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues at Coney Island in New York and millions of potential viewers watching on the ESPN app, Sudo beat out 14 other women to take the sought-after Mustard Belt, which also accompanies a $10,000 grand prize and the title.

The judges initially thought Sudo only ate 37 hot dogs — one more than Ebihara, who overall kept pace with the champion — and a belt buster round was considered. After an official recount, the actual tally was determined, with Sudo eating six more than Ebihara's final 33 ½ hot dogs and buns.

Despite Sudo, who is from Port Richey, Florida, being considered the top female champion of all time and holding another world record for eating six hot dogs in one minute, she offered the crowd an apology for the results: "39 is a low number I'm sorry you guys!" Sudo stated. "I would not have left a partial dog on the table."