Give Canned Cranberry Sauce A Crunchy Upgrade With This Simple Addition

Cranberry sauce may be as much a symbol of the holiday season as turkeys and trees, but a stroll down the canned fruit and vegetable aisle of your local grocery store will remind you that while the association is apt, this stuff is actually available all year long. Given how delicious it is, why relegate this sweet-tart culinary treat to only a handful of meals per year?

The truth is, cranberry sauce goes well with so many preparations, and can be utilized, transformed and doctored up in ways that make it work for your diverse dining needs. So if you plan to put cranberry sauce into regular rotation, you may want to consider some simple additions to keep things interesting. And one such way to plus-up your cran — whether the saucy kind, the more jiggly iteration, or even a homemade basic cranberry sauce recipe — is to call upon your favorite nuts. This crunchy spin makes for a major upgrade in both flavor and textural contrast categories.