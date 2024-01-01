Turn Canned Cranberry Sauce Into Your New Favorite Cheesecake Topping

Sweet, sticky, and the perfect companion to plates piled high with savory holiday foods, canned cranberry sauce is more than a Thanksgiving staple. Although it's traditionally used for bringing a colorful and tart accompaniment to starchy, umami-rich holiday feasts, cranberry sauce is a versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed in dessert recipes all year round. Enter cheesecake.

The sweet and tangy taste of cranberry sauce contrasts beautifully with the creaminess of cheesecake, while its distinct tartness provides a delicate acidic note that cuts through the richness of the cream cheese. This decadent combination culminates in a well-balanced and sophisticated flavor profile that offers an exciting departure from traditional fruit toppings like raspberry or strawberry sauce. Unlike traditional cheesecake toppers that tend to be syrupy, canned cranberry sauce boasts a pleasantly chunky and jelly-like texture that lends itself to an interplay of consistencies for a more exciting and complex mouthfeel with every bite.

It's not just the flavor and texture of cheesecake that's improved by canned cranberry sauce. This quintessential holiday treat is extremely versatile, which means you can customize your cheesecake with various other toppings without worrying about contrasting flavors.