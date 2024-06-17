The Real Difference Between Shaved Ice And Snow Cones

Like most seasons, summer has its own specific food rituals. Popular among them is a barbecue with all its regional styles, of course, and there's even a boozy watermelon salad that will bring a whole new dimension to your summer drinking game. However, frozen treats are a hot commodity come summertime, and one of the most memorable is a snow cone. There are all sorts of flavors of snow cones (there's even a pickle juice snow cone), and what's for sure is they are an icon of summer. But some may wonder, are snow cones the same as shaved ice?

The answer is no. Although there are many similarities — shaved ice and snow cones are both frozen and flavored with syrup — there is one key difference between the two, and that's texture. Shaved ice tends to be a much finer, smoother ice, almost like snow that melts very quickly in your mouth. Snow cones, meanwhile, are made up of thicker, crunchier ice that doesn't melt as fast but isn't as uniform in texture. Other things set them apart, such as the number of flavors typically on offer and where each is particularly popular, but, ultimately, the fact they feel very different when you're eating them is the biggest separator.