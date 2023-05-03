It's Official: Wendy's Strawberry Frosty Is Coming Back For Summer 2023

Wendy's is known for square hamburgers, hot and crispy fries, and a promise of fresh, never-frozen beef. While all of those things are vital parts of Wendy's menu lineup, one particular menu item almost always follows a meal of hamburgers and fries: The Frosty. Not quite soft-serve and not quite a milkshake, this creamy, cold ice cream treat has been a wildly popular item on Wendy's menu ever since 1969.

As the summer season rolls in and more people look for ways to cool down, it only makes sense that Wendy's would take this time to announce the return of another Frosty flavor. According to a May 2 press release, Wendy's is bringing back the Strawberry Frosty for the summer 2023 season. The strawberry-flavored treat is a relatively new addition to the Wendy's menu, having made its debut in the summer of 2022 to much acclaim. While the Strawberry Frosty's return means you won't be able to get a Vanilla Frosty for a while, Wendy's seems confident that the popularity and success of the Strawberry Frosty will outweigh such an inconvenience.

If the return of this fan-favorite Frosty flavor isn't enough, Wendy's is also rolling out a brand-new chicken sandwich and fries to pair with the Frosty. Unlike the Frosty, however, this new chicken sandwich isn't about cooling customers off — instead, it's more about bringing them the heat.