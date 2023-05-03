It's Official: Wendy's Strawberry Frosty Is Coming Back For Summer 2023
Wendy's is known for square hamburgers, hot and crispy fries, and a promise of fresh, never-frozen beef. While all of those things are vital parts of Wendy's menu lineup, one particular menu item almost always follows a meal of hamburgers and fries: The Frosty. Not quite soft-serve and not quite a milkshake, this creamy, cold ice cream treat has been a wildly popular item on Wendy's menu ever since 1969.
As the summer season rolls in and more people look for ways to cool down, it only makes sense that Wendy's would take this time to announce the return of another Frosty flavor. According to a May 2 press release, Wendy's is bringing back the Strawberry Frosty for the summer 2023 season. The strawberry-flavored treat is a relatively new addition to the Wendy's menu, having made its debut in the summer of 2022 to much acclaim. While the Strawberry Frosty's return means you won't be able to get a Vanilla Frosty for a while, Wendy's seems confident that the popularity and success of the Strawberry Frosty will outweigh such an inconvenience.
If the return of this fan-favorite Frosty flavor isn't enough, Wendy's is also rolling out a brand-new chicken sandwich and fries to pair with the Frosty. Unlike the Frosty, however, this new chicken sandwich isn't about cooling customers off — instead, it's more about bringing them the heat.
Wendy's is also introducing a Ghost Pepper chicken sandwich
When selling a product that is designed to be cool and refreshing, it only makes sense to serve it alongside a product that makes people desperate to cool off. Maybe these people ate something spicy very recently, for example. It would be an impressively shrewd trick, then, if you were to sell something incredibly spicy along with that cool and refreshing product. Perhaps that's why Wendy's is releasing its new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper fries alongside the returning Strawberry Frosty.
The Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken sandwich is prepared using a spicy chicken filet (the same kind you would get when you order a regular spicy chicken sandwich), ghost pepper-infused American cheese, crispy onions dusted with ghost pepper seasoning, and a ghost pepper-infused ranch dressing. The Ghost Pepper fries, while lacking the pepper-infused cheese, are drenched in an exclusive fry sauce that contains — you guessed it — ghost peppers. Although Wendy's has released items featuring the infamously hot peppers before, this is the first time Ghost Pepper Ranch has been included in a sandwich alongside spicy cheese, spicy onions, and spicy fries.
The Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, the Ghost Pepper Fries, and the Strawberry Frosty are available at participating Wendy's locations starting on May 2. If you want to experience both the intense heat of a Ghost Pepper and the delightful coolness of a Frosty, now is your chance to do it.