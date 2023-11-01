Level Up Your Wendy's Frosty With A Trip To The Soda Fountain

Many fast food chains offer more than just burgers and fries. They also have delicious desserts if you want to finish off your meal with something sweet. For example, you could order a warm McDonald's apple pie or head to Chick-fil-A for a frosted lemonade.

If Wendy's is your go-to fast food location, the signature dessert to try is a Frosty. This treat is essentially a cross between a milkshake and soft serve, giving you the perfect in-between ice cream snack.

While you could just stick to having your Wendy's Frosty as is, why not kick things up a notch and try a Wendy's-approved hack — turning it into a Frosty float? This trick involves combining a Frosty with one of Wendy's carbonated drinks from its soda fountain. These desserts were actually once part of Wendy's official menu (and still are in some places), but today, if you want to get your hands on one of these treats, you've got to know how to order it.