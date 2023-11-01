Level Up Your Wendy's Frosty With A Trip To The Soda Fountain
Many fast food chains offer more than just burgers and fries. They also have delicious desserts if you want to finish off your meal with something sweet. For example, you could order a warm McDonald's apple pie or head to Chick-fil-A for a frosted lemonade.
If Wendy's is your go-to fast food location, the signature dessert to try is a Frosty. This treat is essentially a cross between a milkshake and soft serve, giving you the perfect in-between ice cream snack.
While you could just stick to having your Wendy's Frosty as is, why not kick things up a notch and try a Wendy's-approved hack — turning it into a Frosty float? This trick involves combining a Frosty with one of Wendy's carbonated drinks from its soda fountain. These desserts were actually once part of Wendy's official menu (and still are in some places), but today, if you want to get your hands on one of these treats, you've got to know how to order it.
How to get your hands on a Frosty float
There are a couple of different ways to order this upgraded dessert. For starters, you can try asking for it by name, making sure to include which type of Frosty and which soda you want to mix. If the staff doesn't know what you're talking about, you can simply ask them to blend a Frosty with your chosen beverage. Alternatively, you can always put the snack together yourself by ordering your chosen fizzy drink and ice cream flavor and then assembling it after the fact.
Of course, there are a couple of things to note about your options. Primarily, Wendy's has a few different Frosty flavors. It carries both chocolate and vanilla but also offers seasonal options on occasion, such as its fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty. On top of that, its soda dispensers have numerous soft drinks you can try, ranging from fruity flavors like orange soda to carbonated classics like Coca-Cola. Feel free to experiment with Frosty and soda flavors to create unique combinations.
You can also play around with the size of your Frosty. If you just want a quick, small treat, a junior size might be right for you. For those who need something a bit bigger, opt for a regular or large.
Other Wendy's menu tricks you should know
The Frosty float is far from the only menu trick that you can try at the fast food chain. Another similar twist on this ice cream dessert is to make a Frosty coffee. In this case, all you have to do is mix your Frosty of choice with, of course, a coffee. This treat is similar to the float hack, but it adds a kick of caffeine and a different flavor punch. Another sweet trick you can try if you're feeling particularly adventurous is to mix two different flavors of Frosty with sprinkles, chocolate chips, a crumbled sugar cookie, a banana, french fries, and chicken nuggets for a next-level frozen mashup.
If you're not a huge dessert fan and would rather try some savory menu hacks, you can order secret-menu burgers like the Barnyard burger or the Asiago beef burger. So, whether you're craving something salty or sweet, at Wendy's, there are plenty of off-menu items to try that you're bound to love.