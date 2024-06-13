The Discontinued Trader Joe's Cookies We're Still Mourning

Hardcore fans know that Trader Joe's is the place to go for uniquely branded snacks and food products. But to be a Trader Joe's fan is to also know the heartbreak of learning a favorite product will be discontinued. There's one fan-favorite cookie that was sent to the chopping block a few years ago, and fans have been wondering why ever since: The Chocolate Chip Sandwich Cookies.

Trader Joe's pulled the cookies from store shelves back in June of 2021, making it three years since shoppers purchased the last of the product in stock. The product took the classic, beloved chocolate chip cookie and amped up the flavor with a layer of fudge sandwiched in the middle of two cookies. The cookies were thin, with one blogger comparing them to Milano cookies, making room for the fudgy center to be the star of the show. One Reddit user claimed these were their "all-time favorite cookie," leaving shoppers to wonder why the grocery chain would choose to add them to the growing list of discontinued Trader Joe's items shoppers miss the most.