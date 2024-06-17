Beer Milkshakes Are The Delightfully Boozy Way To Cool Off This Summer

Summer is the time for ice cream, and while a simple cone is always great, there's nothing like a milkshake to refresh and cool you down. But rather than stick to a standard flavor, why not give your shake a twist and add beer? Just like how the sweetness and effervescence of a glass of root beer works so well with ice cream, so do the unique tasting notes and bubbles in beer work with this adult version. Better yet, you can play with the level of sweetness in the drink depending on which brew you use, leading to a versatile boozy beverage with tons of flavor combos.

These adult milkshakes are super easy to make, and just call for combining beer and ice cream together in a standard blender or even with an immersion blender. You can also make them as boozy or as mild as you like. Stronger beers with a higher ABV will result in a stronger shake, but you could also try adding more or less beer. This will also impact how strong the hoppy, bitter, or bubbly flavor is in your shake. You can also play around with how your milkshake tastes by experimenting with different types of beers, ice cream flavors, and other mix-ins to create the grownup shake of your dreams.