Blast Your Popcorn Into Flavor Heaven With This Candied Addition

Candied bacon is about to become your next bowl of popcorn's best friend. Candied bacon is thick slices of bacon that have been coated with a sugary layer of maple syrup, brown sugar, honey, or some other lovely sugary combination or concoction before baking. Strips of this pork are often given a sprinkle of black pepper, garlic powder, or even red pepper flakes before popping them into the oven. The goal is to create a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and spicy. While baking, the sugar caramelizes and creates this beautiful layer of sweetness. The texture becomes crisp and chewy and is an experience your taste buds won't soon forget.

But for flavor-packed popcorn that you cannot stop eating, add candied bacon to your bowl of popped kernels and it becomes a blast of heaven. The salty, buttery crunch of popcorn coupled with the sweet, smoky, bacon with a hint of spice will give your mouth all the feels. What you will love about this combo is there are a couple of different ways of assembling these addictive ingredients based on how much time and energy you want to exert.